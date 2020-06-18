3rd man wanted in deadly shooting of 18-year-old girl arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police have arrested the third and final suspect wanted in the deadly shooting of 18-year-old Alisha Slaughter on June 7.

According to investigators, 22-year-old Darrien D. Doss is charged with criminal homicide and is being held in lieu of $250,000 bond. Doss was taken into custody early Thursday morning when he showed up for a court appearance on an unrelated matter.

Two other suspects, 22-year-old Jeremy Hill and 21-year-old Anthony Lawrence also surrendered this week. Hill remains jailed on $150,000 bond, and Lawrence bonded out on $250,000 bond.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.

