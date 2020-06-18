Breaking News
TDH reports 686 new COVID-19 cases, 32,829 total, 509 deaths in Tennessee

3rd man wanted in deadly shooting of 18-year-old girl arrested

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Darrien Doss

Darrien Doss (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police have arrested the third and final suspect wanted in the deadly shooting of 18-year-old Alisha Slaughter on June 7.

According to investigators, 22-year-old Darrien D. Doss is charged with criminal homicide and is being held in lieu of $250,000 bond. Doss was taken into custody early Thursday morning when he showed up for a court appearance on an unrelated matter.

Two other suspects, 22-year-old Jeremy Hill and 21-year-old Anthony Lawrence also surrendered this week. Hill remains jailed on $150,000 bond, and Lawrence bonded out on $250,000 bond.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.

CLICK HERE for more coverage 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories