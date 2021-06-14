3rd downtown Nashville shooting this month highlights violent crime trend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A troubling trend of violent crime is on the rise in Nashville. The latest was a shooting in the heart of downtown at 3rd and Broadway that left one man wounded.



Metro police said multiple shots were fired around 3 a.m. Monday morning near a hot dog stand.

“I’m in shock,” said Jennifer Stanevich who was visiting from New Jersey.



For tourists like herself, it’s a frightening wake-up call.



“We were out here last night. We were at Kid Rock’s and we walked by here to go to our hotel, it’s really concerning,” she explained.





It’s a concern most downtown business owners don’t want to talk about, worried it may scare off customers after an already difficult year of business.



“Here and there you see things that happen, but that’s natural with any city you know,” explained Brandon Lopez who works downtown.



The shooting comes one week after someone was fatally shot outside of a bar on 12th Avenue.





Downtown Nashville saw a dramatic jump in violent crimes in 2018, up more than 40% compared to the previous year according to metro police reports. The latest data shows in the last four weeks, 47 violent offenses were reported. That’s nearly 50% higher than the prior four weeks.



“It’s surprising and troubling you know but it’s just like you can’t prevent some of these random occurrences,” said District 19 Metro Councilman Freddie O’Connell.



He told News 2 that Metro Council spends a lot of time and energy trying to reduce gun violence, but that there are a lot of challenges. On July 1, the controversial constitutional carry law goes into effect and more challenges are bound to come.



“We will keep our fingers crossed that starting in July, even with that state policy coming into effect, that we are doing enough locally that we can get back to a place where we see those violent crimes reduce,” said O’Connell.



He added that Metro Council has put $1 million dollars in the budget to help specifically with violence interruption.

Police described one of the shooters from Sunday morning as a 5’9” man with dreadlocks wearing a black shirt and blue jean shorts. The other was a 5’11” man with a red shirt, black hat, and black backpack. Police said there were two females with them and that both shooters left the scene in separate cars.



Anyone with information is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.