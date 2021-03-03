38 pounds of marijuana found in luggage at Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A traveler faces a felony drug charge after police say they found approximately 38 pounds of marijuana hidden in her luggage at Nashville International Airport.

Airport police said they were alerted late Tuesday to bags on a flight from Los Angeles, California that were thought to contain drugs.

Officers identified the owner of the bags as Deja Lawty. The 22-year-old consented to a search of her luggage, according to police.

Inside of the bags, police said they found 37 vacuum-sealed packages, containing approximately 38 pounds of marijuana.

Lawty was arrested at the airport and booked into the Metro jail Tuesday night on a charge of drug possession. Her bond was set at $10,000.