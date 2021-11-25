30 pounds of meth seized during sale in East Nashville parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two men were arrested Wednesday after Metro police reportedly witnessed the sale of 30 pounds of methamphetamine in an East Nashville parking lot.

According to an arrest warrant, officers were conducting surveillance in the area of Dickerson Pike near Evanston Avenue.

Detectives saw 29-year-old Bernardo Apac and Fernando Escamilla, 33, make an apparent “narcotics transaction” where both men moved a large plastic tote from the trunk of one vehicle to another, according to Metro police.

Metro police reported the men were detained and investigators located 30 pounds of crystal methamphetamine inside the tote.

Both men were booked into the Metro jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. Their bonds were set at $500,000 each.