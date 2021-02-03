3 wanted for two burglaries in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Murfreesboro are looking for three suspects who used a crowbar to break into two businesses and steal cash.

Police say on Sunday, January 24 at around 3:15 a.m., the suspects used a yellow crowbar to pry open the front door of the Quick Stop Food Mart located in the 700 block of E. Northfield Blvd. Once inside, they took money from the cash register and then kicked in the door to an office where they stole more money. The suspects were only inside for about one minute, according to police.

About 23 minutes later, the same suspects appear to have broke into the MGM Market located in the 2400 block of Halls Hill Pike. They took cash from the register before leaving.

The burglars appear to have been driving a newer model gray Dodge Charger in both incidents.

Suspect vehicle (Source: Murfreesboro Police Department)

Police say once the suspects are arrested, they could face burglary, theft of property and vandalism charges.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Dominik Riley at 629-201-5613 or email at 0921@murfreesborotn.gov.