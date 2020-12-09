3 teens sought after crashing car into utility pole in Mt. Juliet

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Mt. Juliet are searching for three suspects who fled the scene of a crash.

Police say the suspects crashed into a utility pole on Stonegate Drive and fled from the car. All suspects are described as teenagers; two are males and one is a female.

One male is described as heavy-set with red hair and possibly a red shirt. The other male is described as having a thin build and possibly wearing a blue or green jacket.

The female is described as having a thin build and wearing black legging-style pants.

The teenagers’ last known location is the backside of the Stonegate mobile home community near NW Rutland Road.

Anyone who sees them should call police. The Mt. Juliet Police Department can be reached at 615-754-2550.