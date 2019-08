NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three teens are in custody after police say they robbed a couple at gunpoint of their car and fled.

Police responded to an apartment complex on Murfreesboro Pike where a couple said their car was stolen from them at gunpoint.

According to Metro, the teens were arrested after police pursued the teens who took off in the stolen car, then tried to run on foot.

Del Montez Crawford, Deontae Pullens and Dynarian Day, all 15, were charged with armed carjacking.