3 teens charged with aggravated robbery, shooting of 14-year-old in Edgehill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three teens have been arrested for robbing and shooting a 14-year-old while he tried to buy a gun in Edgehill on Sunday, April 18.

Metro police say officers saw one of the suspects, a 13-year-old male, get into a silver Nissan Altima. The teen was taken into custody when police stopped the car.

Inside the car was a second suspect, identified as 19-year-old Michael Ferrell, along with three guns, one of which was stolen from an unlocked vehicle, 40 rounds of ammunition, four ounces of marijuana, prescription medication and digital scales.

Michael Ferrell (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The third suspect, 16, was taken into custody at his home Thursday night.

At the time of Ferrell’s arrest, he was free on a $100,000 bond for kidnapping and robbing an East Nashville woman in June 2019, according to police.

He has been charged with aggravated robbery, theft of a firearm, felony drug possession and gun possession during the commission of a felony.

Ferrell is being held in lieu of a $122,000 bond, while the 16 and 13-year-olds have been charged with aggravated robbery in Juvenile Court.