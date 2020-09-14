3 teens charged after armed robbery in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three teenagers were taken into custody Sunday and charged with armed robbery in Hendersonville.

The armed robbery happened around 9:30 p.m. in the Rockland Recreation Area on Power Plant Road.

The victims told Hendersonville police they were approached by two young men and a young woman who robbed them at gunpoint.

Detectives investigated through the night and were able to identify the suspects within 24 hours. They were identified by Hendersonville police as a 17-year-old male from Madison, a 17-year-old male from Hendersonville, and a 16-year-old female from Nashville.

They were charged with aggravated robbery in Sumner County juvenile court.

Hendersonville Police are asking that anyone with information on this incident please call and report that information to the Hendersonville Police Criminal Investigation Division at 615-264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113.