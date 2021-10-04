3 teens arrested in connection with spree of armed carjackings in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three teenagers were taken into custody this past weekend in connection with a spree of violent, armed carjackings across Nashville.

Elijah Foster, 16, Na’Tydrea Boles, 17, and Jamia Shack, 17, were arrested Saturday night following last week’s spree. The trio is facing charges for aggravated robbery for their involvement in each of the following carjackings:

The 3900 block of Hillsboro Road on September 28 at 11:20 a.m.

The 3800 block of Green Hills Village Drive on September 28 at noon

The 800 block of Division Street on September 28 at 6:30 p.m.

The 2700 block of Charlotte Avenue on September 28 at 7 p.m.

The 1300 block of Adams Street on October 1 at 10:30 a.m.

On Saturday, detectives spotted the Nissan Altima that had been taken from the Green Hills Village Drive location. The vehicle was travelling southbound on the Gallatin Pike.

Police activated their emergency equipment, causing four teens to bail from the car. They were quickly taken into custody.

The three teens previously mentioned are each charged with aggravated robbery in juvenile court, while a fourth was charged with joyriding.