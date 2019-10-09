3 teens arrested for robbing Ft. Campbell soldier, leading police on pursuit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three teens are in custody after they allegedly robbed a Ft. Campbell soldier in Downtown Nashville, according to Metro police.

According to police, the teens robbed the soldier as he was walking on 1st Avenue North at Union Street in Downtown Nashville.

Officials said 18-year-old Kamdyn Cates, 18-year-old Diego Solis, and 15-year-old Equandrice Deans were all charged in the robbery.

The teens took police on an overnight chase on I-40, ending in Mt. Juliet. Police are looking for a fourth suspect.

No other information was released.

