3 teens arrested for robbing construction worker in West Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say three teens are in custody for allegedly robbing a construction worker in West Nashville.

Police said the robbery happened around 6 p.m. outside a house the construction worker was working on in the 5600 block of California Avenue.

Investigators said the man reported that he was approached by four young men who demanded cash at gunpoint then fled on foot with the victim’s $20 bill and credit card.

Metro police said officers were in the already in the area after receiving calls of four young men acting suspiciously and quickly responded. Three suspects who matched the description of the suspects were arrested.

Michael Hobson, 15, and Dedric Talley, 18, were each charged with aggravated robbery. Police said Hobson had the $20 bill and credit card in his pocket and was positively ID’d. They say Talley implicated himself in the robbery.

The third suspect, 15, was also charged with armed robbery. The identity of the third suspect has not been released.

Investigators say the fourth suspect eluded capture.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.