3 suspects from Texas arrested for burglary at Murfreesboro Pike McDonald’s

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three Texans are behind bars in Davidson County following a burglary investigation near the Nashville International Airport.

It happened at the McDonald’s in the 1100 block of Murfreesboro Pike just before 3 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Police say a Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter assisting in the investigation spotted a Hyundai Elantra with Texas license plates leaving the McDonald’s and followed it to a Brentwood gas station.

A THP patrol car stopped the suspects once at the gas station. Inside the car, authorities found a bag with more than $14,000 in it.

All three suspects — Rodney Ray Davis, 26, and Deandre Butler, 24, both from Houston, Texas, and Shaqueria Shaquall Marie Debose, 25, of Spring, Texas — denied ownership of the money.

The THP helicopter crew also spotted the group discarding a bag in a dumpster at the gas station, which contained burglary tools.

Surveillance video at McDonald’s showed at least two people matching the suspects’ descriptions crawling on the floor of the restaurant, according to police.

All three suspects are facing charges for burglary and possession of burglary tools.

David and Debose are being held on $52,500 bond each. Butler has an outstanding warrant from Texas and is being charged with being a fugitive. He is being held on $302,500 bond with extradition to Houston pending.

The trio is also under investigation by detectives for their potential involvement in other Nashville burglaries.