3 Nashville teens in custody after Hendersonville crime spree

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Days after police say Nashville teens went on a crime spree in Hendersonville, authorities say they have made a lot of progress in the case.

It all happened early Monday morning when people began waking up and calling 911 to report vehicle burglaries and at least one car theft.

The car, a 2011 Toyota Camry, belongs to 78-year-old David Farrar.

He told News 2 he woke up around 6 a.m. to get his morning paper and realized his car wasn’t in the driveway.

“I was so stunned. I thought, ‘What?’ And the car was gone; there was an empty spot out here. It was very shocking to discover it gone.”

Farrar said Hendersonville police and the entire detective bureau were on the case immediately, working leads and running down suspects in Nashville.

Authorities quickly identified one of the teen suspects as 19-year-old Allen Staes. Police said Staes was arrested in Farrar’s car, and when he was taken into custody there was reportedly a gun inside the Toyota.

Two other teens, 18-year-old Oronde Hardin and an unnamed suspect have also since been identified in the case.

Police said the trio stole a car in Nashville and drove it to Hendersonville where they allegedly began a crime spree.

“They went on a tirade through the city, hitting four different parts of the city,” said Det. Sgt. Christopher Gagnon.

Police showed News 2 video of two teens breaking into unlocked cars. Later that morning, police said the trio went to Kroger and used stolen credit cards to buy gift cards.

Before their arrest, police found pictures of the three teens posing in front of Farrar’s stolen car. Police said they were making gang gestures.

“Is it possible this is gang-related? Yes. Is it possible these guys are part of a gang committing crime? Yes,” Det. Gagnon said.

Farrar’s car has since been returned to him. He said there is a big dent in the front end and the car reeks of pot.

“I can’t drive it right now. it is terrible in there,” he said.

Despite the damage, Farrar said he is happy to have his car back.

“I just wish they’d stay out of my neighborhood,” he said.

Hendersonville police said the Metro Police Department was extremely helpful in the arrests.