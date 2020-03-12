Breaking News
Significant severe storms with possible tornadoes today in Middle Tennessee
3 Nashville teens charged with homicide in 15-year-old’s death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three Nashville teens are being charged after police say they ran over and fatally injured a 15-year-old.

Officers responded to a call near a home on Golden Apple Drive Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, 16-year-olds Laquan Justice and Abraham Mapangala and 15-year-old Jesus Sanchez were all charged with criminal homicide and aggravated robbery in the death of 15-year-old Tyrone Foxworth Jr.

Detectives say Justice, Mapangala and Sanchez went to Foxworth’s home in a stolen Ford Fusion, and jumped the teen in the front yard, assaulted him, and robbed him of his cell phone. Foxworth’s father came home and yelled at the attackers.

According to a release, the father drove down the street to Apple Blossom Court where the Fusion was parked. Police say Justice, Mapangala and Sanchez all got in the car and tried to drive off. The father got out of his car and tried to stop the teens from leaving by reaching through the driver’s side window. Foxworth tried to help his father.

Detectives said Justice accelerated the car and knocked the father to the ground. Foxworth was dragged a short distance before he separated from the car and was apparently run over.

All three teens were surrendered separately by family members.

The Ford Fusion, stolen from a Kroger gas station on Nolensville Pike Wednesday morning, was recovered from Justice’s home on Murfreesboro Pike.

