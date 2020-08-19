3 Metro officers decommissioned following search warrant execution

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Interim Police Chief John Drake has ordered a full Office of Professional Accountability investigation into a search warrant execution at the residence of an innocent family in Edgehill.

Chief Drake has ordered the decommissioning of 12-year veteran Lieutenant Harrison Dooley, 21-year veteran Sergeant Jeff Brown, and 5-year veteran Officer Michael Richardson.

Michael Richardson (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Harrison Dooley (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Chief Drake also ordered that all applications for search warrants by an MNPD officer be reviewed and approved at the Deputy Chief of Police level, rather than by the employee’s component supervisors.

“No innocent family in Nashville, anywhere, should be subjected to what the mother and her two children went through on Tuesday morning,” Chief Drake said. “They were awakened by a team of officers who banged on their door and ultimately knocked it in with a ram. It appears that the mother was not given the proper time to come to the door before it was breached. It also appears that the West Precinct did not exercise due diligence in confirming that the 16-year-old who was the subject of the search warrant even lived at that apartment. In light of this scenario, we will be conducting a review of our search warrant processes and provide whatever updated training is necessary to help ensure that Tuesday’s scenario is not repeated.”

The police department learned Tuesday that a database had not been updated, which lead officers to believe the 16-year-old suspect still lived at that address. The suspect and his mother reportedly moved out of the apartment last summer.

“There appears to have been a lack of confirming through other means, including surveillance or checking with human sources, that the 16-year-old lived there,” Chief Drake said. “We have to be better than that, and I absolutely assure you, we will be moving forward.”

The interim chief said Midtown Hills Precinct Commander Dwayne Greene has met with the current resident of the apartment, apologized to her on behalf of the police department, and will continue outreach to her and her children.