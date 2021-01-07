3 men sought after armed robbery at Domino’s in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating an armed robbery at a Domino’s in South Nashville late Wednesday night.

Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. to a reported robbery at the store on Nolensville Pike at Ocala Drive, which is north of Old Hickory Boulevard.

Police said three men, at least two of which were armed with guns, entered the Domino’s and robbed the business of an undisclosed amount of cash.

The men ran from the store after the robbery and witnesses did not report seeing a getaway vehicle, according to investigators.

The robbers have not been located, police said.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.