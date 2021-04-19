3 men indicted on murder charges in connection with 2017 Clarksville cold case

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Clarksville Police Department announced three people have been indicted on charges in connection to the 2017 murder of Ray Nelson.

On November 10, 2017, police were called to the area of Chapel Street, where they found Nelson with gunshot wounds. Nelson was taken to Tennova’s Emergency Room where he was pronounced dead.

Clarksville Police presented their findings from the investigation to a Grand Jury, which returned indictments on three people.

According to police, Zemarcus Shatwan Ligon was indicted on one count of first-degree premeditated murder. He was taken into custody Sunday.

Two other men who are currently incarcerated were also indicted. Antonio Nathan Bafford was charged with one count of first-degree premeditated murder and Ramone Pierre Gholston was changed with one count of first-degree premeditated murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and they are still seeking information on the case. Tips can be submitted by contacting Detective Nathan Lee at 931-648-0656 Ext. 5295.