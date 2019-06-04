3 men charged in Smith County murder

Three men have been arrested in connection with the April murder of a 43-year-old man in Smith County.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Jason Neusse’s body was found inside an old warehouse on Hunter Avenue in South Carthage where he had been living.

Investigators said Kenneth McDonald and Jeffrey Kolb were each indicted Friday on a charge of first-degree premeditated murder, while James Burns was charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

McDonald and Burns were arrested Monday, while Kolb was taken into custody Tuesday morning.

No additional details have been released about the murder investigation.