3 men arrested during human trafficking unit investigation in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three men are facing charges after undercover Metro Nashville police officers caught them trying to have sex with 16 year olds.

Abraham Sanchez, 30, Byombe Issa, 30, and Fredy Padilla, 36, are all charged with trafficking for a commercial sex act.

According to an arrest affidavit, each of them responded to an erotic ad posted on the internet by the Metro Nashville Police Department’s Human Trafficking Unit.

The report states they talked with an undercover Metro police officer through electronic communications.

They then knowingly arrived at a hotel in the area of Donelson Pike and Royal Parkway Thursday intending to pay for sex with the undercover officer who was portraying themselves as a 16-year-old girl, according to Metro police.

Investigators said each suspect believed 16 was the age of the person they were meeting and handed over money.

The report said Sanchez arrived at the undercover hotel room with beer and baby oil, and that Padilla was holding a condom in his hand during his arrest.

They were booked into the Metro jail, and had bond set at $35,000.

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, call the Tennessee Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-855-55-TNHTH.