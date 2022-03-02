HOUSTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents have charged three Houston County jail trustees in connection with the theft of drugs from a sheriff’s department evidence room.

According to TBI, agents began investigating after a theft occurred on February 22. Agents say 26-year-old Jesse Lemons broke into a sheriff’s department’s evidence room and stole drugs. Further investigation revealed that 38-year-old Seth Lamberth and 36-year-old Daniel Barrett assisted in the theft.

Jesse Lemons (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Seth Lamberth (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Daniel Barrett (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

TBI agents said after the men stole the drugs, they then ingested the drugs within the jail facility. On Tuesday, agents served warrants for the three men. Lemons faces burglary, theft, tampering with evidence, and the introduction of drugs into a penal institution charges.

Lamberth faces theft, tampering with Evidence, and the introduction of Drugs into a Penal Institution charges. Agents charged Barrett with one count of tampering with evidence.

All three trustees remain in the custody of Houston County Jail.