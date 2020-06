MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three people were injured in a shooting at a Murfreesboro home early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened at a home on Herald Lane around 4:30 a.m.

Murfreesboro police said two victims were taken to the hospital by private vehicle while another was transported by ambulance. Their conditions were not immediately released.

The shooting remains under investigation.

