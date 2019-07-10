3 indicted in connection to drug overdoses in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Murfreesboro Grand Jury has indicted three people following a multi-agency investigation after a series of overdoses in the Middle Tennessee area.



That series of overdose deaths linked to fentanyl-laced heroin prompted special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Tactical Diversion Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration, and narcotics detectives with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Murfreesboro Police Department, and Metro Nashville Police Department.

Two of the individuals charged are accused in the death of Justin Brent who overdosed in September 2018.

Lacorious Fuller is been charged with One count Second Degree Murder, one count Possession of Schedule I Drug in a Drug-Free School Zone.

Matthew James is charged One count Second Degree Murder, one count Possession of Schedule I in a Drug-Free School Zone, one count Manufacturing, Delivery, Sale or Possession Schedule I Drug, one count Manufacturing, Delivery, Sale or Possession Schedule 2 Drug.

Bryan Ayers is charged with One count Possession of Schedule I Drug in Drug-Free School Zone.

All individuals have been placed in the Rutherford County Jail.