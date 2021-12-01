3 in custody following two separate carjackings in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three men are in custody after two separate carjackings in Smyrna.

Authorities say on Tuesday at around 11:20 a.m., officers with the Smyrna Police Department were dispatched in the 1300 block of Hazelwood Drive in response to a carjacking. Three men reportedly surrounded the victim’s car while he was looking in the trunk. At least one of the suspects brandished a gun. The suspects stole the car, a red 2012 Infiniti G37, and drove off.

At 11:33 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Almavlle Road in response to another carjacking. The same suspects again surrounded a car and one of the suspects again brandished a gun. This time, they stole a 2019 Infiniti QX50 and drove off.

Authorities with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Highway Patrol all helped look for and arrest the suspects.

Christian Cooke was arrested by deputies with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, while Cameron Nash and Artavius Lee were arrested by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

All three have been charged with two counts of carjacking, one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and two counts of theft.

Cook and Nash were both booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.

Lee, who was arrested in Henderson County, was transported to the Henderson County Jail where he faces additional charges of driving without a license, evading arrest and possession of schedule 6 drugs. He is being held on a $5,000 bond and is on hold for Smyrna police.