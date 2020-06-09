3 charged with murder of Rutherford County man

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three people have been charged with murder after a man was shot and killed Monday morning while in his car just outside of the Smyrna city limits.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Thein Win was murdered around 10 a.m. near the intersection of Corner Drive and Summertime Drive. Deputies said Win went to an address on Summertime Drive to meet two people, when he was fatally shot.

Yo Sincere Phomphanh, 19, Rasaan Amaru Wogoman, 19, and Seth William Johnson, 18, have been charged with murder in Win’s death. The three men were booked into the Rutherford County jail and held without bond.

The fatal shooting remains under investigation by the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

