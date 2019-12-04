3 charged with armed robbery of man working on home in The Nations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man working on a house in the Nations Tuesday night was robbed at gunpoint.

Metro police responded around 6 p.m. to a reported robbery on California Avenue near 56th Avenue North.

When officers arrived, the victim stated he was approached by four males, ages 15 to 18. One of them reportedly pointed a handgun at him and demanded his belongings.

The victim explained he offered the robbers his cell phone, but they demanded cash, so he handed them $20 and his credit card.

A short time later, officers arrested 18-year-old Dedric Talley and two juveniles in connection with the robbery. Police said one of the juveniles had the victim’s credit card and a $20 bill.

Talley was booked into the Metro jail Tuesday night on charges of aggravated robbery and evading arrest. His bond was set at about $50,000.

The names and ages of the two juveniles charged were not immediately released.

