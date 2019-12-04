3 charged with armed robbery of man working on home in The Nations

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man working on a house in the Nations Tuesday night was robbed at gunpoint.

Metro police responded around 6 p.m. to a reported robbery on California Avenue near 56th Avenue North.

When officers arrived, the victim stated he was approached by four males, ages 15 to 18. One of them reportedly pointed a handgun at him and demanded his belongings.

The victim explained he offered the robbers his cell phone, but they demanded cash, so he handed them $20 and his credit card.

A short time later, officers arrested 18-year-old Dedric Talley and two juveniles in connection with the robbery. Police said one of the juveniles had the victim’s credit card and a $20 bill.

Talley was booked into the Metro jail Tuesday night on charges of aggravated robbery and evading arrest. His bond was set at about $50,000.

The names and ages of the two juveniles charged were not immediately released.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.  Click here for more coverage. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar