3 charged in caged toddler case appear in Henry County courtroom

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The three suspects in a disturbing case out of Henry County regarding a one-year-old caged in a kennel were in court Thursday. The case was reset for October after a key witness didn’t make it.

Forty-two-year-old Heather Scarbrough and 46-year-old T.J. Brown were in the courtroom handcuffed and shackled in their orange and white striped uniforms, while 82-year-old Charles Brown sat in the courtroom freely with his attorney after posting bond.

All three were arrested in June on charges of aggravated child abuse and aggravated cruelty to animals, as well as various other charges. The arrests came after a tip about possible animal cruelty came in.

Deputies responded to the home on Dale Cemetery Road where they say they found a one-year-old child caged inside a kennel along with hundreds of animals in deplorable conditions.

The Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a nonprofit animal protection organization, assisted the Henry County Sheriffs Office with the rescue dubbed Operation Caged Hell.

“It was quite horrible. The reptiles, the snakes, the boa constrictors, the pythons they were housed in tanks inside the trailer surrounding the little boy’s cage. You could tell that little boy didn’t come out of the cage. He stayed in the cage because there was nothing outside of that cage that pertained to a child,” Michael Cunningham with ARC told News 2.

All of the cats and dogs are now with placement partners across the United States and are continuing to be adopted, he said, however, they do need volunteers to help with rodents and other animals they are rescuing right now.

“I’m still looking for volunteers to help out with them, and then, of course, we continue our rescue operations around the South and we are currently rescuing animals in Lake Charles, LA from the hurricane, and have truckloads on their way back to our facility today.”

For more information on how you can help, visit animalrescuecorps.org.