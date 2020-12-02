3 charged for hosting Halloween party in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three women have been charged for hosting an East Nashville house party on Halloween night that investigators say violated the city’s coronavirus restrictions on gatherings.

Metro police responded the night of Oct. 31 to the residence on Boscobel Street for a “loud party complaint,” according to warrants obtained by News 2. When officers arrived, they said they could hear loud music coming from the home and witnessed several people in the front yard.

The police report states officers made contact with the three residents of the home — identified as Madilyn Dennington, Bailey Mills and Olivia Noe — who claimed they had organized a watch party for a football game.

Officers said they observed more than 100 people within the home and the yard, violating the Nashville public health order limiting crowd sizes to 25 people. That order has since been modified, allowing for a maximum of eight people at public or private gatherings.

Dennington, Mills and Noe, all 23 years old, were each charged with violating a county board of health regulation, which is considered a misdemeanor. All three were issued a summons in lieu of an arrest warrant, stating the three must appear in court on Dec. 16 or they would face separate criminal charges.

Two men were arrested earlier in the year on the same charges after investigators said they hosted a party at a home on Fern Avenue, also in East Nashville, known as “Fashion House.” Jeffrey Mathews, a Nashville dentist, eventually pleaded guilty to the charge, while Christopher Eubank’s case remains unresolved.