3 charged after home searched for weapons, drugs in Bellshire neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least three people were arrested after a home in the Bellshire area of Nashville was raided for drugs and weapons.

Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department’s Juvenile Crime Task Force executed a search warrant on Meadow Court Thursday evening.

According to arrest warrants, police found three handguns and several rounds of ammunition underneath one couch, as well as two handguns and two rifle magazines under another. Inside a closet underneath the stairs, officers also located three firearms, firearm accessories and firearm ammunition, the paperwork states.

During a further search of the home, detectives said they recovered several marijuana roaches from the living room and two upstairs bedrooms. They added one of the suspects, identified as Dejuan Cox, had approximately 3.5 grams of marijuana on him.

Cox, 18, also “does not have permission to possess firearms from his mother,” his arrest warrant states. The paperwork alleges Cox, along with 21-year-old Keshawn Martin, 27-year-old Eric Jordan and an unidentified 15-year-old claimed ownership of the guns located during the search.

Police said they found Martin hiding in the attic of the home. He was previously convicted in 2018 on three counts of robbery with a weapon in Davidson County.

Jordan is also a convicted felon, charged with aggravated robbery in 2013 in Davidson County, court documents state.

All three suspects were arrested and booked into the Metro jail early Friday morning on various weapons and drug charges. It was not immediately clear if the 15-year-old was also charged.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.

CLICK HERE for more coverage