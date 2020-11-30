3 charged after gas station clerk sliced with knife during Donelson robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three people were arrested after a clerk at a Donelson MAPCO was sliced with a knife during a robbery at the business early Monday morning.

Metro police responded just before 1 a.m. to a robbery at the store on Stewarts Ferry Pike off Interstate 40.

An arrest warrant alleges Alesya Buchanan, 37, lured a store employee to the restrooms, stating something was written in the bathroom. When the clerk walked away, the police report states Kelvin Stewart, 59, and Timothy Jones, 44, began grabbing cartons of cigarettes from behind the counter.

The clerk witnessed the theft and attempted to stop the robbers, according to police. During the incident, officers said a knife was pulled and the clerk was sliced in the hand.

Police said all three suspects fled in a white Honda Accord, heading southbound on Bell Road. The vehicle was eventually stopped at Una Antioch Pike and Billingsgate Road, where the three were taken into custody.

Stewart and Jones were each booked into the Metro jail on two counts of aggravated robbery. Buchanan faced one count of robbery for her alleged role in the crime.