3 arrested in heroin investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police have arrested three people after seizing three pounds of heroin, four grams of cocaine, a vehicle, and more than $25,000 cash.

Police arrested 21-year-old Odman Perez, 37-year-old Faustino Torres-Pena, and 34-year-old Christian Rodreguez for drug possession charges. Perez attempted to sell a kilo of heroin on Friday which resulted in his arrest and the execution of search warrants at the apartment residences of Torres-Pena on Whispering Hills Drive and Rodreguez on Edmondson Pike.

Police seized heron, drug paraphernalia and cash from Rodreguez’ apartment. Cocaine was also recovered from a truck driven by Torres-Pena. Torres-Pena was released on a $40,000 bond.

Perez remains jailed in lieu of $100,000 bond. Rodreguez remains jailed on $76,000 bond.