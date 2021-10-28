3 arrested following traffic stop in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A traffic stop Wednesday night in Nashville resulted in the arrests of three people.

Metro police say officers pulled over a Ford Explorer going 60 miles per hour in a 40 mile per hour zone near Ed Temple and Dr. Walter S. Davis Boulevards. Five people were in the car, including a man wearing a pink sweatshirt that detectives conducted surveillance on earlier in the night after seeing him carrying a gun with an extended magazine. The gunman, later identified as 18-year-old Ricardo DeLeon, was visiting from Georgia and admitted to having a gun and marijuana in the car.

DeLeon has since been charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a weapon while under the influence.

Police also found 26-year-old Keriesha Majors in the car; she was out on bond for the October 2019 homicide of her girlfriend Kaylin Smith in the 2400 block of Buena Vista Pike. Majors admitted to police that there was a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber gun stolen out of Wilson County in 2018 inside the car with them, according to police.

Majors was arrested and charged with theft of a firearm.

Another man inside the car, identified as 25-year-old Tywan Hatcher, was found to have five outstanding warrants at the time of the traffic stop. He was taken into custody for felony evading arrest, felony probation violation, felony theft, felony failure to appear and a community corrections probation violation.

Police say the driver of the Ford Explorer was issued a traffic citation for speeding and for not having a driver’s license, while the fifth person inside the car was not charged and released.