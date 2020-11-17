3 arrested after standoff at La Vergne home

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police arrested three people after an overnight standoff at a La Vergne home.

The situation began around 7 p.m. Monday at a home on Taylor Drive.

Deputies went there to arrest Dustin Stone, who was wanted out of Sumner County, and requested assistance from La Vernge police.

According to a release, officers tried to make contact and then heard a noise that sounded like a shotgun being racked.

Those officers retreated and SWAT teams from La Vergne police and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office were called in to assist.

La Vergne police reported Stone was later found hiding in the attic with two women, Chelsea Stomatt and Ashley Stomatt, who also had active warrants.

All three were arrested and booked into the Rutherford County jail.

La Vergne police reported all were wanted for charges related to narcotics and Stone was also wanted for a felony probation violation.

“Our officers did an excellent job keeping the situation from escalating further,” says Interim Police Chief Chip Davis. “After several hours of trying to make contact they were able to utilize distractionary devices so that they could make entry into the home and locate the suspect.”