3 adults charged after fight at East High School

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested three adults they say showed up at East High School Wednesday to confront a student involved in a fight with their relative.

According to arrest warrants, Thomas Dowlen, 20, and Zellburge Gleaves, 27, rushed into the school because a student related to them had been involved in a fight with another student.

The paperwork states the two adults attempted to “go after” the other student, but when a staff member stepped in, that person was assaulted by Downlen and Gleaves.

At the time same time, police said 20-year-old Kyree Inmon learned a family friend, a female student at East High School, had been involved in the fight. Inmon went to the school and investigators said she “engaged in a physical fight” with a male student.

All three adults were booked into the Metro jail Wednesday afternoon on charges of disorderly conduct. Dowlen and Gleaves also face a charge of assault.

