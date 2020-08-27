2nd woman charged with attempted murder after North Nashville street brawl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested a second woman suspected of attacking another woman during a brawl in North Nashville earlier this year that left several people with stab wounds.

Detectives said a fight between several people along 25th Avenue North on the morning of June 19 escalated into an all-out brawl involving more than a dozen individuals.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said they located a woman in the backseat of her vehicle with multiple stab wounds to her face and body. She was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

An arrest warrant alleges Nicquelette Buford, 23, was one of several people caught on surveillance camera assaulting and stabbing the woman.

After watching the video captured from a distance, police said they were able to determine the victim had arrived with a friend and was then involved in an argument with at least two other people. When several people attacked her friend, the warrant states the victim pulled out a knife and pepper spray in an attempt to protect her friend.

When the suspects turned their attention to the victim, police said she ran to her vehicle, but was attacked by three women, including Nicquelette Buford. Officers said the victim was pushed to the ground, kicked, punched, stomped on and stabbed multiple times, as she was defenseless on the ground.

The attack, which continued for more than ten minutes, left the victim with internal injuries and required her to have 28 staples to her stomach area, according to detectives.

Police said they were able to identify Nicquelette Buford as one of the suspects, when she showed up at Vanderbilt University Medical Center with a cut to her scalp. She was arrested Wednesday, more than two months after the incident, on a charge of attempted criminal homicide and held in the Metro jail on a $30,000 bond.

Renita Buford (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

One of the other three suspects in the attack, Renita Buford, was arrested July 28 on the same charge. The 35-year-old’s bond had been set at $15,000.

The third suspect had been identified by Metro police, but it was not immediately known if she had been charged.