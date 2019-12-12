2nd teen charged in September East Nashville murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A second teen has been charged with murder after the fatal shooting of another teen in East Nashville back in September.

Jeroy Green II, 17, was arrested Wednesday at a Straightway Avenue home. Police said Green will be charged in Juvenile Court with criminal homicide. Brian Thompson, 15, has already been charged in the case.

Green and Thompson are charged with shooting 18-year-old Samuel Calvert on Sept. 28 in the 1400 block of Rosedale Avenue.

Investigators say the motive for the murder appears to be robbery.

Police said at the time of the murder, Green was under orders to wear an electronic monitor and to keep it charged. The monitor was apparently not charged as of Sept. 15, prompting DCS to seek a probation violation charge on Oct. 2.