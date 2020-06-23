2nd suspect charged in murder of Shelbyville woman

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A second person has been charged in connection with a murder in Shelbyville that led to a multi-county manhunt.

Shelbyville police said Monday night that 27-year-old Christopher Grunsell had been arrested for his alleged involvement in the murder of Adrienne Cox. The 30-year-old was found dead late Saturday in her apartment on Neeley Avenue, but investigators believe she was killed Friday.

Steven Lokey
Steven Lokey (Photo: Shelbyville Police Department)

Steven Andrew Lokey was arrested Monday morning in Coffee County on a charge of first-degree murder. Police had issued an alert for him over the weekend, calling him a suspect in Cox’s murder.

A possible motive for the killing has not been released.

