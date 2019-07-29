2nd man charged with evidence tampering in Clarksville homicide case

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A second man has been charged with tampering with evidence in a Clarksville homicide case.

According to police, 25-year-old Brady Robert Goodwin was charged with tampering with evidence.

Investigators say the charges are in conjunction with the homicide on 1006 College Street where Eric Hardy was killed.

Police said Goodwin was caught on surveillance picking up items off the ground, presumably shell casings, and removing them from the scene.

Goodwin was booked into the Montgomery County Jail with a $250,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.