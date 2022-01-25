HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn.- Two people were arrested and now face federal drug charges after law enforcement found guns, high-grade drugs, cash, and several vehicles at a home in Humphreys County.

Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office worked alongside multiple state agencies to execute a search warrant at a home in the 10000 block of Hurricane Creek Road near McEwen Monday afternoon.

On the scene, officers arrested 42-year-old David Oliphant and 38-year-old Tara Neely, both of McEwen.

Inside the home, officials found one kilo of high-grade methamphetamine known as ICE, 27 firearms, drug paraphernalia, materials used to sell illicit drugs, a substantial amount of cash, and several vehicles and motorcycles.

Officers believe the value of the seized methamphetamine is around $30,000.

David Oliphant Courtesy: Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office

Tara Neely Courtesy: Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office

Oliphant faces several offenses that include methamphetamine manufacture, delivery, and sale. He also faces possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony charge.

Neely was charged with tampering and destroying evidence and possession of methamphetamine.

Special Agents with the TBI, U.S Department of Homeland Security, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service all worked in a team effort to take the two into custody.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said the two suspects will remain in the Humphreys County Jail on a $250,000 bond.