26 pounds of marijuana found in luggage at Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A traveler faces a felony drug charge after police say they found approximately 26 pounds of marijuana hidden in two pieces of luggage at Nashville International Airport.

Airport police said a drug K-9 alerted officers Tuesday to two bags on a Southwest flight from Denver, Colorado.

Officers located the owner of the bags, identified in a warrant as Yakoub Levy. The 40-year-old refused consent to search the luggage, but a search warrant was obtained, according to police.

Inside of the bags, police said they found four vacuum-sealed packages, containing clothing. Inside of the clothing were more vacuum-sealed bags, containing about 26 pounds of marijuana, officers explained.

Levy was arrested at the airport and booked into the Metro jail Tuesday night on a felony drug charge. His bond was set at $10,000.