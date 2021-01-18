250+ dogs rescued from ‘bone yard’ on Grundy County property

GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than 250 dogs were rescued from a property in Grundy County over the weekend, while hundreds of other animals were found deceased around them, according to a Tennessee non-profit animal rescue group.

Treena Kilgore with Dogs On Borrowed Time posted more than 80 photos on Facebook, showing what she describes as a “bone yard” with “hundreds of deceased animals” at a property in the Gruetli-Laager community.

Kilgore said more than 250 dogs and puppies were rescued from the property, but photos showed hundreds of animal bones scattered around the area, as well as a dilapidated home with trash all throughout it.

“Today is the first time in my life I have literally been standing in a bone yard,” Kilgore wrote. “So many more bones were found. Hundreds of deceased animals on this property.”

She added, “I can’t even begin to explain the smell. My eyes and throat are on fire tonight from breathing all this mess in for two days.”

As of Sunday night, the group said there were at least five dogs on the property they were still working to capture.

Kilgore said an arrest had been made, but the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office has not yet confirmed.

WARNING: Some of the photos below, provided by Dogs On Borrowed Time, are incredibly disturbing.