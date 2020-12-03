25-year-old man shot, killed in North Nashville alley

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 25-year-old man was shot and killed in a North Nashville alley Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened in an alley between Blank Street and 16th Avenue North around 12:30 p.m.

Metro police reported a gunman fired into Christopher Webber’s black Mercedes sedan just after he drove into the alley. Webber then put the car in reverse and returned fire through the windshield, according to Metro police.

Investigators said the Mercedes then crashed into a building used for Fisk University security at 16th Avenue North and Jackson Street.

Webber was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died shortly after his arrival.

No additional information was immediately released.