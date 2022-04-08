GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) arrested 24 people for various drug-related charges in Grundy County as part of an ongoing investigation.

The TBI said special agents conducted several undercover drug purchases in the area and acquired various narcotics including methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and prescription pills. On March 14, a grand jury indicted multiple people on drug-related charges.

TBI agents, along with Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies and other agencies located and arrested the 24 individuals named in the indictment.

Matthew Benson Baker (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Vicki Douglas (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Teresa Church (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Sherry Nunley (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Nathan Layne (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Michael Posey (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Melanie Rose Nelson (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Jordan Hornbuckle (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Jimmy Harris (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Jerry Dean Fraley (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Jay Mitchell Douglas (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Jayme Melissa Featherstone (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Jason Waymon Miller (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

James Paul Saltzman (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Houston Seagroves (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Gerald Simer (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Eric Bunn (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Eddie Stiefel (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Donald McDaniel (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

David Scott Hughes (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Christopher Summers (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Carl Dykes (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Bobby Ray Church (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Beverly Ann Alford (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

The following people have been arrested:

Jason Miller (DOB 04/05/1973), Tracy City: Two counts Manufacture, Delivery, Sell of Schedule II – Methamphetamine.

James Saltzman (DOB 02/07/1978), Tracy City: Six counts Manufacture, Delivery, Sell of Schedule II – Methamphetamine.

Beverly Alford (DOB 10/03/1959), Tracy City: Four counts Manufacture, Delivery, Sell of Schedule II – Hydrocodone.

Melanie Nelson (DOB 03/11/1967), Tracy City: Two counts Manufacture, Delivery, Sell of Schedule II – Hydrocodone.

Matthew Baker (DOB 05/03/1979), Tracy City: Two counts Manufacture, Delivery, Sell of Schedule II – Methamphetamine.

Bobby Church (DOB 11/24/1954), Tracy City: Two counts Manufacture, Delivery, Sell of Schedule II – Oxycodone.

Jay Douglas (DOB 12/28/1987), Tracy City: Two counts Manufacture, Delivery, Sell of Schedule II – Morphine.

Jayme Featherstone (DOB 02/10/1980), Monteagle: Two counts Manufacture, Delivery, Sell of Schedule II – Methamphetamine.

Jerry Fraley (DOB 08/14/1960), Tracy City: Eight counts Manufacture, Delivery, Possession, Sale of Schedule II Controlled Substance, two counts Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession – Methamphetamine.

David Hughes (DOB 05/25/1972), Tracy City: Four counts Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession Schedule II Controlled Substance.

Donald McDaniel (DOB 08/02/1973), Tracy City: Two counts Manufacture, Delivery, Sell of Schedule II – Methamphetamine.

Sherry Nunley (DOB 05/02/1963), Tracy City: Four counts Manufacture, Delivery, Sell of Schedule II – Alprazolam.

Michael Posey (DOB 08/03/1999), Altamont: Four counts Manufacture, Delivery, Sell of Schedule II – Methamphetamine.

Gerald Simer (DOB 09/14/1961), Tracy City: Two counts Manufacture, Delivery, Sell of Schedule II – Methamphetamine.

Eddie Stiefel (DOB 10/23/1957), Tracy City: Four counts Manufacture, Delivery, Sell, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.

Jimmy Harris (DOB 01/16/1964), Tracy City: Four counts Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession Schedule II – Controlled Substance.

Christopher Summers (DOB 11/18/1984), Monteagle: Two counts Manufacture, Delivery, Sell of Schedule II – Morphine.

Nathan Layne (DOB 08/30/1979), Monteagle: One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession of a Counterfeit Controlled Substance.

Houston Seagroves (DOB 03/30/1963), Gruetli Laager: Two counts Manufacture, Delivery, Sell of Schedule II – Oxycodone.

Vicki Douglas (DOB 03/05/1956), Tracy City: Two counts Manufacture, Delivery, Sell of Schedule II – Morphine.

Jordan Hornbuckle (DOB 06/20/1996), Gruetli Laager: Two counts Manufacture, Delivery, Sale or Possession of Methamphetamine.

Teresa Church (DOB 07/18/1954), Tracy City: Two counts Manufacture, Delivery, Sell of Schedule II – Oxycodone.

Carl Dykes (DOB 01/01/1951), Altamont: Four counts Delivery, Sell of Schedule III, two counts Manufacture, Delivery, Sell of Schedule IV Drugs – Xanax.

Eric Bunn (DOB 09/25/1985), Tracy City: Four counts Manufacture, Delivery, Sell of Schedule II – Oxycodone.

The investigation is ongoing.