23-year-old man shot, killed in Edgehill

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Jamal Crawford Alloway shooting

(Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are searching for two men believed to be involved in the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old during an apparent drug deal Monday afternoon in Edgehill.

According to police, Jamal Crawford was shot and killed around 4:30 p.m. on Alloway Street, close to Eighth Avenue South.

Jamal Montez Crawford
Jamal Montez Crawford (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Officers said Crawford was fatally wounded during a “drug deal gone awry,” as he met with two men who arrived in a black Nissan Juke.

One of the men was described as having near waist-length dreads, wearing a black/blue tracksuit and a toboggan hat, while the second was bald, wearing glasses and a gray sweatshirt.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

Click here to view News 2’s 2019 CrimeTracker homicide map.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar