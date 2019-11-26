23-year-old man shot, killed in Edgehill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are searching for two men believed to be involved in the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old during an apparent drug deal Monday afternoon in Edgehill.
According to police, Jamal Crawford was shot and killed around 4:30 p.m. on Alloway Street, close to Eighth Avenue South.
Officers said Crawford was fatally wounded during a “drug deal gone awry,” as he met with two men who arrived in a black Nissan Juke.
One of the men was described as having near waist-length dreads, wearing a black/blue tracksuit and a toboggan hat, while the second was bald, wearing glasses and a gray sweatshirt.
No additional information was immediately released.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.
Click here to view News 2’s 2019 CrimeTracker homicide map.
