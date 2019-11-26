23-year-old man shot, killed in Edgehill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are searching for two men believed to be involved in the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old during an apparent drug deal Monday afternoon in Edgehill.

According to police, Jamal Crawford was shot and killed around 4:30 p.m. on Alloway Street, close to Eighth Avenue South.

Jamal Montez Crawford (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Officers said Crawford was fatally wounded during a “drug deal gone awry,” as he met with two men who arrived in a black Nissan Juke.

One of the men was described as having near waist-length dreads, wearing a black/blue tracksuit and a toboggan hat, while the second was bald, wearing glasses and a gray sweatshirt.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

