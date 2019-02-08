23-year-old man dies after shooting in North Nashville

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police are investigating after a man died following a shooting in North Nashville. 

Officers responded to the call in the 1500 block of 9th Avenue North around 9:30 p.m. 

Officials on scene confirmed to News 2 that 23-year-old Deshawn Ellison was shot in the chest. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died. 

The suspect was described by police as a black man with a thin build standing approximately six feet tall. 

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates. 

Click here to view the CrimeTracker: 2019 Nashville Homicide Map

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New TN laws in effect July 1

tennessee flag

Don't Miss

Community Calendar