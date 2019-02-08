23-year-old man dies after shooting in North Nashville

Police are investigating after a man died following a shooting in North Nashville.

Officers responded to the call in the 1500 block of 9th Avenue North around 9:30 p.m.

Officials on scene confirmed to News 2 that 23-year-old Deshawn Ellison was shot in the chest. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

The suspect was described by police as a black man with a thin build standing approximately six feet tall.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

