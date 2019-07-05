23-year-old man dies after being shot multiple times on Clarksville basketball court

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 23-year-old man was shot and killed on a basketball court in Clarksville Thursday.

The shooting happened at a court off 8th Street just after 11 p.m.

Clarksville police said officers found the victim shot multiple times on the court.

He was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Nashville where he was pronounced dead.

Clarksville police said investigators have very leads and are looking for anyone with information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clarksville police at 931-645-TIPS.

