22-year-old man wounded in Bordeaux stabbing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Bordeaux early Monday morning.

Officers responded around 1:10 a.m. to a location on Alpine Park Boulevard for a reported stabbing.

When police arrived, they said they located the 22-year-old victim with a stab wound to his abdomen. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, according to investigators.

Police said the victim was alert prior to being transported, but he would not provide information about who stabbed him.

No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.