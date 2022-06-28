PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 22-year-old Gainsboro woman was charged with auto theft last Friday after an incident in Putnam County.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle near City Lake after the victim’s work truck was taken from their property. The victim reportedly left the vehicle unlocked in their driveway with the keys and their wallet inside.

Authorities said sheriff’s deputies then viewed surveillance video and named Lauren Danielle Wangler as the suspect. Shortly after, the victim received an alert from their bank stating that someone attempted to transfer money from a bank card in the stolen wallet to a cash app.

Lauren Wangler (Courtesy: Putnam County Sheriff’s Office)

Sheriff’s deputies reportedly located Wangler walking on East Springs Street and questioned her. Authorities said she later revealed the location of the truck and was taken into custody.

“Be sure to lock your car doors and take your keys out of your car even when your car is parked in your driveway, lock your homes, lock your sheds, and side buildings, be sure garage doors are closed – even if you’re at home, remove all valuables from your cars, and be sure to secure all firearms in a safe place,” Sheriff Eddie Farris said in a statement.