22 pounds of marijuana found in luggage at Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A traveler faces a felony drug charge after approximately 22 pounds of marijuana was found hidden in his luggage at Nashville International Airport, according to police.

Airport police said they were alerted around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, when K-9 Havoc indicated the odor of drugs coming from bags on a Southwest Airlines flight that had arrived from Los Angeles, California.

Officers identified the owner of the bags as Terrell Fouch and said the 22-year-old attempted to flee the gate area when he heard his name paged over the loudspeaker.

Fouch, who officers said smelled of marijuana, consented to a search of his bags, but claimed he did not know the combination to his larger suitcase, according to police.

When the bag was opened, officers said they found two, large vacuum-sealed bags containing approximately 22 pounds of marijuana.

An arrest warrant obtained by News 2 states Fouch admitted to packing and purchasing the marijuana.

Fouch was arrested at the airport and booked into the Metro jail Wednesday afternoon on a charge of drug possession. He was released hours later on a $10,000 bond.

A booking photo for Fouch was not immediately released by law enforcement.