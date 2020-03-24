1  of  31
$200 in candy stolen at gunpoint from South Nashville convenience store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are searching for the people who stole Corona beer and about $200 in candy from a Circle K in South Nashville early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded just before 3:30 a.m. to the convenience store on Nolensville Pike near I-440 for a report of an armed theft.

According to police, four men walked in and one raised his shirt to show a gun to the clerk. The men then grabbed beer, including Corona and Bud Light, and took an estimated $200 in candy, officers said.

The men ran off and were gone when police arrived.

Anyone with information on their identities or whereabouts is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

