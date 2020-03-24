$200 in candy stolen at gunpoint from South Nashville convenience store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are searching for the people who stole Corona beer and about $200 in candy from a Circle K in South Nashville early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded just before 3:30 a.m. to the convenience store on Nolensville Pike near I-440 for a report of an armed theft.

According to police, four men walked in and one raised his shirt to show a gun to the clerk. The men then grabbed beer, including Corona and Bud Light, and took an estimated $200 in candy, officers said.

The men ran off and were gone when police arrived.

(Courtesy: Circle K)

(Courtesy: Circle K)

(Courtesy: Circle K)

(Courtesy: Circle K)

(Courtesy: Circle K)

(Courtesy: Circle K)

Anyone with information on their identities or whereabouts is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.